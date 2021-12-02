Advertisement

K-State’s Miguel, Smith mark double-doubles in win over Albany

K-State's Mark Smith vs. Albany 12/1/2021
K-State's Mark Smith vs. Albany 12/1/2021(Kansas State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s hoops rolled to a 71-43 win over Albany Wednesday night behind double-doubles from Mark Smith and Selton Miguel.

The Wildcats and Great Danes remained tied with 6:35 to go in the first half, but an 11-0 run would give K-State the lead — and they’d never look back.

Smith finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds; Miguel scored 12 points and hauled in 10 boards. Nijel Pack led all scorers with 17.

K-State held Albany to just 5.6% (1-18) from three and 31.5 (17-54) from the field.

Up next, the Wildcats (4-2) will travel to Wichita State to take on the Shockers Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka

Latest News

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
Wildcats Football to face off against formidable opponents in 2022 season
FILE - Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football...
Jayhawks prepare for busy 2022 football season
A Kansas tradition gets cancelled for the third year in a row, and more.
Morning Sports
Kansas' Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
Four Jayhawks volleyball athletes earn All-Big 12 Honors