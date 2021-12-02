K-State’s Miguel, Smith mark double-doubles in win over Albany

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s hoops rolled to a 71-43 win over Albany Wednesday night behind double-doubles from Mark Smith and Selton Miguel.

The Wildcats and Great Danes remained tied with 6:35 to go in the first half, but an 11-0 run would give K-State the lead — and they’d never look back.

Smith finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds; Miguel scored 12 points and hauled in 10 boards. Nijel Pack led all scorers with 17.

K-State held Albany to just 5.6% (1-18) from three and 31.5 (17-54) from the field.

Up next, the Wildcats (4-2) will travel to Wichita State to take on the Shockers Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

