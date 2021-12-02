K-State December commencement to honor fall degree candidates, summer graduates

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fall 2021 degree candidates and summer graduates of K-State will be honored with commencement ceremonies in December.

Kansas State University says fall commencement ceremonies will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, in Manhattan and Salina and on Saturday, Dec. 11, in Manhattan. It said Fall 2021 degree candidates and summer 2021 graduates will be honored at the ceremonies.

K-State said tickets will not be required and all ceremonies will be open to the public. Per its current COVID-19 policies, however, face masks will be required to be worn at all times inside university facilities.

The University said over 1,325 students are candidates for degrees this fall. It said 1,060 are projected to be awarded bachelor’s degrees, over 270 will be awarded master’s degrees and over 60 will earn doctorates. It said over 220 graduation candidates will earn their degrees through distance education.

KSU said it awarded degrees to over 580 students this summer, including 300 bachelor’s degrees, 255 master’s and over 50 doctorates.

K-State said ceremonies will start at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 on the Manhattan campus with the Graduate School in Bramlage Coliseum. It said Herman “Mogri” Mongrain Lookout, a master Osage language instructor and founding director of the Osage Nation Language Department, will be given an honorary doctorate from K-State at the ceremony and will deliver the commencement address. It said Wint Winter Jr., of Lawrence, a member of the Kansas Board of Regents, will also represent the board at the ceremony.

The University said commencement for K-State Salina will be held at 7 p.m. in the campus’s Student Life Center. It said Brian Youngers, owner and CEO of Ad Astra Flight Group, will be the speaker. Youngers earned a bachelor’s degree from K-State Salina’s professional pilot program and has served in leadership roles at several aviation organizations and companies, including the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center.

K-State said ceremonies on Dec. 11 will be held in Bramlage Coliseum on the Manhattan campus. It said the schedule and speakers are as follows:

College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m. - Myron “Mike” and Elaine Jacobson will be the speakers. Mike earned his doctorate in biochemistry at K-State while Elaine earned her bachelor’s and a doctorate in biochemistry. The team has focused on the roles of vitamin B3 and vitamin B3-delivered molecules in human health. The work led the pair to co-found Niadyne Inc. , a skincare company that markets worldwide.

College of Education, 10 a.m. - Katie Buhler will be the speaker. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from K-State in 2020 and taught her first year as a fourth-grade teacher in Wamego during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also the recipient of a College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Award for her teaching and dedication to students during the pandemic.

College of Business Administration, 11:30 a.m. - John D. Lageman will be the speaker. He earned his bachelor’s degree in feed science and management from K-State and went on to retire as senior vice president, sales and marketing, at John Deere . He enjoyed a 38-year career with John Deere and Company, including holding key positions nationally and internationally before he retired in October 2020.

College of Agriculture, 1 p.m. - Blake Fenders will be the speaker. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate from K-state and was named to his current position as president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents in 2015. He also served as president of instructional services at Manhattan Area Technical College from 1998 - 2004.

College of Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m. - Josh Umbehr will be the speaker. He earned his bachelor’s degree in nutritional sciences from K-State in 2003 before he earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas Medical School. He works as a family practice physician and offers direct primary care services at his practice, Atlas MD , in Wichita.

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, 4 p.m. - David C. Everitt will be the speaker. He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from K-State in 1975 and went on to join John Deere & Company . He served in various management positions in engineering, mechanical services and sales before rising to president of the company’s agricultural division in 2001. He retired in 2012.

K-State said a virtual ceremony will be held for ROTC units on Dec. 10 in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union. It said the Army ROTC ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., while the Air Force ROTC ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.

