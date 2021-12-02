Advertisement

Index score unchanged in latest Shawnee Co. covid report

Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report 11.21-11.27
Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report 11.21-11.27(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The index score remains unchanged in the latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The county maintained an overall score of 12, keeping it in the substantial zone for coronavirus spread.

Weekly new cases saw a slight increase the week of November 21-27 from 419 to 434. That measure remains in the high category on the index. Hospital stress is also high moving from 2.5 in the previous week to 2.8.

All other measures, including the percent of positive tests, are either in the moderate or low category.

You can find the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
Kenneth McClelland, 26, was booked Tuesday evening into the Jefferson County Jail in connection...
Man booked into Jefferson County Jail on child sex counts
A maroon car sustained heavy damage in a crash Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of S.W....
Crews respond to crash on US-75 south of Topeka
Schmidt: Kansas universities violating state’s new COVID law

Latest News

A 79-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after authorities said he pointed a gun at a...
Man, 79, arrested after pointing gun at Riley County police officer
One person was transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday...
One taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash near Meriden
A Texas teen was killed Wednesday afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a...
Texas teen killed in car-semi crash in south-central Kansas
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic...
Kansas governor responds to statements from now former KDHE secretary