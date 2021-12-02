Index score unchanged in latest Shawnee Co. covid report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The index score remains unchanged in the latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The county maintained an overall score of 12, keeping it in the substantial zone for coronavirus spread.

Weekly new cases saw a slight increase the week of November 21-27 from 419 to 434. That measure remains in the high category on the index. Hospital stress is also high moving from 2.5 in the previous week to 2.8.

All other measures, including the percent of positive tests, are either in the moderate or low category.

