How to save at the pump during holiday travel, according to Topeka AAA agent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At one of the busiest travel times of the year, more than a third of Kansans are shifting gears on their driving habits.

A new poll from AAA shows 44 percent of Kansans have changed their driving habits with the high price of gas.

Scott Martin with AAA in Topeka said he’s seeing the trends.

“With the higher gas prices now they’re saying “do I really need to get out today and travel or is it to run my errands or is it something that can wait?”

According to the organization, even with prices dipping in recent weeks, the average price of gas in Kansans has been above $3 a gallon since October.

Around 30 percent of Kansans do not plan on changing their habits.

Martin said basic care of a vehicle can go a long way.

“Take it to a car hand and make sure it’s well serviced, your tires are properly inflated, when you are out traveling on the highways, set your cruise control so you drive a consistent speed, drive the speed limit,” he said.

“There are people who have those carriers and ski racks, if you’re not using them, take them off cause all that does is create wind resistance and can help reduce the gas mileage that they’re getting.”

He said limiting the number of short trips will help the tank.

“You’re not getting out multiple days to run multiple small errands you’re getting out just everything in one day,” he said.

He said taking caution will help both your wallet and your loved ones.

“Check the weather, see where you’re going, make sure your car is ready to make that trip,” he said.

“Make sure you got things in it that should you break down to be able to take care of yourself keep your family safe and just be safe out on the roads.”

Martin said while prices might seem high in Kansas, they are currently the fith lowest in the nation.

