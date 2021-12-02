Holiday spirit on display at Pennant ‘Mistletoe pop-up’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka restaurant is decking the halls with boughs of, mistletoe.

The Pennant has set up a Mistletoe pop-up location. Complete with Christmas-themed decorations and cocktails, the space will stand through January 9. Pennant management says it’s another way to enjoy the holidays.

“It’s holiday season, everybody’s visiting and we get that fluctuation in business,” Assistant manager Tyler Krentz said. “So, this is just something fun that we try to give back to the community and give them something to come and see to enjoy Downtown Topeka a bit more.”

The Pennant, located at 9th and Kansas, stays open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight Fri-Sat.

