Gov. Kelly names Lawrence woman as Kansas Child Advocate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman has been named as the Kansas Child Advocate and will help lead the new child welfare oversight department.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 2, she named Kerrie Lonard, of Lawrence, as the Kansas Child Advocate. As Child Advocate, she said Lonard will lead the Division of the Child Advocate, which was established by Gov. Kelly in October to improve the welfare system and protect Kansas kids.

“When we began our search for the Child Advocate, we knew we would need a strong leader – someone who could take on the systemic challenges facing our state’s child welfare system,” Gov. Kelly said. “As a former social worker and a long-time attorney in family law, Kerrie is imminently qualified to lead the Division of the Child Advocate. She is committed to independence and transparency within the division and has demonstrated her dedication to protecting our kids.

“I am confident that under her leadership, the Division of the Child Advocate will fulfill its purpose – to ensure all Kansans in our child welfare system are getting the services they need when they need them,” she continued.

Gov. Kelly said Lonard has worked at Kansas Legal Services in Topeka for almost 14 years and has served as a Staff Attorney and Managing Attorney. As Managing Attorney, she said Lonard supervised staff in providing legal help to members of the community, often in the areas of family law and child-in-need-of-care cases.

Before she earned her law degree, Gov. Kelly said Lonard worked as a school social worker for five years and held other foster care and child advocate roles. Over the course of her career, she said Lonard has taken on significant leadership positions including as the State Coordinator for Kansas for the National Association of Counsel for Children and as an appointed member on the Kansas Supreme Court Taskforce on Permanency Planning.

According to the Kansas Governor, Lonard earned a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Kansas, a Master of Social Work from Washburn University and is a graduate of the Washburn University School of Law.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the families and children of Kansas,” Lonard said. “The mission to advance the wellbeing of those involved in the child welfare system is close to my heart and has been a driving force throughout my professional life. I’m committed to the long road and hard work ahead that is needed to ensure the best interest of our children remains at the forefront and that the Division of the Child Advocate is a platform to bring voice to those we serve. I look forward to that day in our future when we can all state confidently that all families and children in Kansas are receiving the services they need and that all of our children are safe from harm and neglect, that they are cherished, and they are thriving.”

Gov. Kelly said Lonard will start her new role on Dec. 12 and will start to build the Division’s structure. Information about how Kansans can contact the office will be released in the near future.

The Division of the Child Advocate was established by Gov. Kelly through Executive Order #21-28. When structures are in place, she said it will act as a centralized entity to perform the following:

Protect Kansas kids and families from harm by providing an independent oversight and accountability system for public and private entities involved in child welfare.

Compile and receive complaints made on behalf of children in the child welfare system.

Review practices of agents in the child welfare system.

Provide nonpartisan, independent reports to the Governor, Legislature and Judicial Branches every year which will detail the complaints received and provide recommendations to improve services and systems.

Improve coordination between state agencies, contractors and partners in the child welfare system to ensure all Kansas children and families get quality services.

Educate children and families of their rights and entitlements under state and federal law and serve as a resource for families trying to navigate the child welfare system.

