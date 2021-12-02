Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser’s account

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the...
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to cast doubt on a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually the woman for years, starting when she was 14.

A lawyer confronted the witness on Wednesday with FBI documents the defense says show she’s made inconsistent statements about Maxwell’s participation in the abuse.

She responded by disputing the accuracy of the papers.

The 59-year-old Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and Epstein were “partners in crime.”

The defense has countered by claiming she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka

Latest News

The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for one night only.
‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Authorities provide an update on the Michigan high school shooting.
Michigan high school shooter charged
People line up to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo International Airport in...
Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa
"Home Alone" fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie, for one night this...
'Home Alone' house now available for rent on Airbnb