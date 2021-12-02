Fort Riley cancels Christmas Tree Lighting due to COVID-19

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Fort Riley said on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, that it has canceled its Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for 5 p.m.

The military base said the event was canceled in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. It said the tree will be lit, however, there will not be a public viewing.

Fort Riley said residents should feel free to view the tree throughout the season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.