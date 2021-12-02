Advertisement

Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are giving people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to celebrate the holidays with their families.

New concerns over the virus have arisen due to the omicron variant.

The first case detected in the United States was confirmed in California Wednesday. The variant has been reported in 25 countries and territories around the world.

It is not yet known if the new variant is more easily transmissible than previous variants or the severity of infection it causes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get vaccinated.

“If you have a vaccinated situation, your family’s vaccinated, enjoy the holidays indoor with your family in a family setting,” Fauci said. “Many of us will have to travel during the holidays. What you do when you travel, you take care, you’re prudent.”

Fauci is also urging vaccinated people to make sure they get booster shots.

He says there’s no reason to wait for a newer booster version that specifically addresses omicron.

So far, the current vaccine has been effective against known COVID variants.

Right now, nearly 58,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19. The dominant variant remains delta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
Kenneth McClelland, 26, was booked Tuesday evening into the Jefferson County Jail in connection...
Man booked into Jefferson County Jail on child sex counts
A maroon car sustained heavy damage in a crash Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of S.W....
Crews respond to crash on US-75 south of Topeka
Schmidt: Kansas universities violating state’s new COVID law

Latest News

A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in...
2nd US case of COVID omicron variant found in Minnesota
Jingga's second set of four cubs with Sanjiv
Topeka Zoo to say farewell to Jingga the Sumatran Tiger as she leaves to meet new mate
Surveillance video caught a smash-and-grab burglary in which an estimate $35,000 worth of...
Burglary on cam: Thieves take designer handbags worth thousands
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett defense questions credibility of star state witness