Family works to identify driver who struck bicyclist near downtown Wichita

Wichita police and John Sanborn's family are asking for any with information to come forward to help find the vehicle that struck him near Central and McLean on Nov. 20, 2021.(Family of John Sanborn)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a 63-year-old Wichita man who was struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle is asking for the public’s help to locate the driver.

John Sanborn’s family said the crash happened Tuesday near Central and McLean. They said a black SUV hit Sanborn and then fled the scene, leaving their dad unconscious. John suffered a head wound that required approximately 30 stitches and a broken eye socket.

“I was terrified,” said John’s daughter, Rhiannon Sanborn, “So I came down here as quick as I could and all I seen was all the blood, it was pretty scary. I’m just glad we still have him.”

The family said John is an avid bicyclist who creates handmade bikes. Now, they worry that after the accident and many other close calls, he may never get on a bike again.

“He always builds these really creative bikes and that’s a hobby of his,” said Rhiannon. “He likes to ride and drive them around. But after this incident, he’s almost too... he hasn’t even thought about getting on another bike again.”

The Wichita Police Department said a white man in his 40s, driving the black SUV, was turning right to go west on Central when the vehicle struck John on his bicycle. The Sanborn family is now asking for help finding that driver.

“If somebody is out there who did this accident, please come forward. I mean, if that was their mom or dad on a bicycle, they would want that person to come forward too. It’s not like we’re trying to get you in trouble, we’re just wanting some medical bills paid and just to clear their conscience of what happened,” said Earl Cooney.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for some of John’s medical expenses.

If you have information to share regarding the accident, you can contact Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111 to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

