Crews make quick work of vehicle fire in East Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire Thursday morning outside an East Topeka apartment complex.

The blaze was reported at 8:27 a.m. in the 2400 block of S.E. Bellview.

Topeka fire officials said the blaze appeared to be electrical in nature. Damage was confined mainly to the console area inside the GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle.

Fire officials at the scene said an individual used water to put out the blaze before crews arrived.

A light haze was present in the vehicle when firefighters arrived, officials said. Firefighters used a water can to make sure the blaze was extinguished.

Topeka Fire Department officials said no flames were present when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate report of a dollar loss associated with the fire.

