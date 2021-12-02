Country Stampede announces Kid Rock, Big & Rich, Jake Owen to head to Topeka in 2022
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede announced on Thursday, Dec. 2, that names like Kid Rock, Big & Rich and Jake Owen will head to Topeka for the 2022 country music festival.
The Country Stampede 2022 artist lineup includes the following:
- Jake Owen
- LoCash
- Drake White
- Runaway June
- Ian Munsick
- Parmalee
- Craig Morgan
- Walker Hayes
- Chris Lane
- Big & Rich (Ft. Cowboy Troy)
- Lily Rose
- Kid Rock
- Colt Ford
The festival runs from July 14 - 16 at Heartland Motorsports Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.
For more information about the artists, click HERE.
