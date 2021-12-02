Advertisement

Country Stampede announces Kid Rock, Big & Rich, Jake Owen to head to Topeka in 2022

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede announced on Thursday, Dec. 2, that names like Kid Rock, Big & Rich and Jake Owen will head to Topeka for the 2022 country music festival.

The Country Stampede 2022 artist lineup includes the following:

  • Jake Owen
  • LoCash
  • Drake White
  • Runaway June
  • Ian Munsick
  • Parmalee
  • Craig Morgan
  • Walker Hayes
  • Chris Lane
  • Big & Rich (Ft. Cowboy Troy)
  • Lily Rose
  • Kid Rock
  • Colt Ford

The festival runs from July 14 - 16 at Heartland Motorsports Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

For more information about the artists, click HERE.

