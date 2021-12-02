Country Stampede announces Kid Rock, Big & Rich, Jake Owen to head to Topeka in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede announced on Thursday, Dec. 2, that names like Kid Rock, Big & Rich and Jake Owen will head to Topeka for the 2022 country music festival.

The Country Stampede 2022 artist lineup includes the following:

Jake Owen

LoCash

Drake White

Runaway June

Ian Munsick

Parmalee

Craig Morgan

Walker Hayes

Chris Lane

Big & Rich (Ft. Cowboy Troy)

Lily Rose

Kid Rock

Colt Ford

The festival runs from July 14 - 16 at Heartland Motorsports Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

For more information about the artists, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.