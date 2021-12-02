Advertisement

Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is celebrating its 64th birthday with a whopper of a deal this weekend that will send you back in time.

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering the signature menu item for its original price of 37 cents Friday and Saturday.

The deal is only available through Burger King’s Royal Perks Rewards Program on its app.

So, before you chow down, make sure to download.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Police investigating death in S. Topeka parking lot as a suicide
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
Kenneth McClelland, 26, was booked Tuesday evening into the Jefferson County Jail in connection...
Man booked into Jefferson County Jail on child sex counts
A maroon car sustained heavy damage in a crash Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of S.W....
Crews respond to crash on US-75 south of Topeka
Schmidt: Kansas universities violating state’s new COVID law

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor: Gun was ‘freely available’ to Mich. teen charged in high school shooting
A woman posted surveillance video to social media that shows an Indiana police officer kicking...
GRAPHIC: After video shows officer kicking dog, Ind. police dept. defends action
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention