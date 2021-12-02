Board of Regents to hold public meeting to vote on new KSU President

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University may have a new president by the end of the week.

The Kansas Board of Regents announced a public meeting Thursday morning to vote on the approval of the new president. The Board of Regents has conducted a closed search, meaning they have not released the names of any candidates.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union.

Current president Richard Myers, who has served in the role since 2016, plans to retire at the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.