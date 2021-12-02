Advertisement

Blizzard Bash an “overwhelming success,” brings in $1.5 million

FILE - Blizzard Bash
FILE - Blizzard Bash(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November’s Blizzard Bash brought in $1.5 million to the City of Topeka, and leaders are calling the event an “overwhelming success.”

Visit Topeka says the 2021 Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby has exceeded economic impact estimates by over $300,000. It said the event held in November at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Landon Arena brought in $1.5 million for the local economy.

“This is yet another sign that tourism is returning in full force to Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “Events like Blizzard Bash bring tons of individuals and families to our community each year. Not only do those visitors get a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience here, but their tourism dollars also support our local restaurants, hotels and small businesses.”

The organization said 2021′s demolition derby, which was held Nov. 11 - 14, brought in over 5,000 attendees each day. For the very first time, it said the event sold out multiple nights. The event also featured a pay-per-view live stream of the action.

“The 2021 event was an overwhelming success,” said Mike Bell, vice president of sports sales and marketing for Visit Topeka. “We’re already working with event organizers to make next year’s derby even bigger and better.”

Visit Topeka said the action this year included 12 vehicle classes and over 300 drivers from across North America.

“Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby in the country,” said Kellen Seitz, general manager for Stormont Vail Events Center. “We are thrilled to partner on this event each year, as it really does take motorsports to a whole new level.”

For more information about Blizzard Bash, click HERE.

