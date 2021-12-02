Big 12 announces FB awards, K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Big 12 coaches have voted K-State sophomore Felix Anudike-Uzomah the league’s Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Anudike-Uzomah also made the league’s first-team, announced Thursday. He’s joined by three teammates: offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, kick returner Malik Knowles and defensive back Russ Yeast. Running back Deuce Vaughn and fullback Jax Dineen were second-team selections.

A pair of Jayhawks were named second-team selections: defensive end Kyron Johnson and safety Kenny Logan Jr.

A complete list of post-season honorees is available here.

Here are this year’s individual award-winners:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr.; Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)

