Big 12 announces FB awards, K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Big 12 coaches have voted K-State sophomore Felix Anudike-Uzomah the league’s Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Anudike-Uzomah also made the league’s first-team, announced Thursday. He’s joined by three teammates: offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, kick returner Malik Knowles and defensive back Russ Yeast. Running back Deuce Vaughn and fullback Jax Dineen were second-team selections.

A pair of Jayhawks were named second-team selections: defensive end Kyron Johnson and safety Kenny Logan Jr.

A complete list of post-season honorees is available here.

Here are this year’s individual award-winners:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr.; Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

