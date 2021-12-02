Advertisement

1 dead after vehicle runs into Walmart at Legends Mall in KC

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a vehicle ran into the Walmart at the Legends Mall in Kansas City.

KCTV5 reports police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a vehicle ran into the Walmart at Legends in Kansas City.

The incident happened at 2:46 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Walmart located at 10824 Parallel Parkway.

Two people walking in front of the store were hit during the accident and the driver was also injured. Three people in total were injured.

An update from police at 4 p.m. told the public one person had died while the two others remained seriously injured. Police did not clarify whether the person was the driver or a pedestrian.

Police said they do not yet know why the vehicle was in the area outside of the store. It is still unknown if the driver had a medical emergency that led to the accident.

The vehicle went through part of the exterior wall of the building on the pharmacy side.

Kansas City, Kan., Police have asked residents to avoid the area.

