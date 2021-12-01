Advertisement

Wildcats Football to face off against formidable opponents in 2022 season

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Football is preparing to face off against some formidable opponents in its 2022 schedule.

The Kansas State University Athletics Department says the Big 12 Conference announced the ‘Cats’ 2022 schedule, which will include seven home games.

K-State will begin the season with three-straight home games against non-conference opponents. The team will open the year against South Dakota on Sept. 3, before it hosts former Big 12 foe Missouri on Sept. 10. It will close the non-conference schedule with a home game against Tulane on Sept. 17.

The Big 12 portion of the 2022 season will open at Oklahoma on Sept. 24, which will mark the fourth-straight year the Wildcats will open the conference season in Oklahoma and the 22nd time in the 27-year history of the conference the team will begin conference play away from home.

The ‘Cats will then open Big 12 home games on Oct. 1 against Texas Tech and then will travel to face Iowa State on Oct. 8 before the bye.

K-State will return on the road after the bye to face TCU on Oct. 22, but the team will then play two straight home games against Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 and Texas on Nov. 5.

The team will then face Baylor in Waco on Nov. 12 and West Virginia in Morgantown on Nov. 19 before the ‘Cats close out their schedule against the Jayhawks at home on Nov. 26 in the Sunflower Showdown.

The Department said the 2022 Big 12 Championship game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 3.

Game dates could change, however, K-State said it will announce season-ticket options for the 2022 season in the coming weeks. The full schedule is as follows:

DateTeamLocation
September 3South DakotaManhattan, Kan.
September 10MissouriManhattan, Kan.
September 17TulaneManhattan, Kan.
September 24OklahomaNorman, Okla.
October 1Texas TechManhattan, Kan.
October 8Iowa StateAmes, Iowa
October 22TCUFort Worth, Texas
October 29Oklahoma StateManhattan, Kan.
November 5TexasManhattan, Kan.
November 12BaylorWaco
November 19West VirginiaMorgantown, W.V.
November 26KansasManhattan, Kan.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

