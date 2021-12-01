Wednesday forecast: A mild start to December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It might be the start of December but it’ll feel more like the first half of October to end the work week with cooler weather moving in for the weekend.

Today is the first day of meteorological winter but there are no signs of any winter weather until next week when temperatures get back below freezing Monday morning. One of the models is also hinting at a very low probability of snow in the Monday night through Tuesday night time frame. Right now it is the first time indicating snow and the other long range models are keeping the area dry so am not ready to put in any precipitation in the 8 day just yet until confidence increases but it is something to monitor.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. Winds W 5-10 (some gusts up to 15 mph are possible).

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds SW/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph.

A slightly cooler day on Friday but still mild with highs in the upper 60s to around 70° (similar to today) with gusts up to 20 mph.

The weekend will bring cooler weather in the 50s with more wind on Sunday with gusts around 25 mph. Next week remains near seasonal however there does remain differences in the models on how warm it’ll get. Right now the 8 day is leaning more toward the warmer computer model (although still could be warmer) but if the cooler model starts to pan out, highs could be closer to the low-mid 40s.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the weather the next 3 days: While a few spots could have gusts 15-20 mph today and Friday, winds for most areas should remain around 10 mph. This means any last minute holiday decorations you still need to put up, these are going to be perfect days to do it.



