Washburn Winter Walk open to public

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lights are on at Washburn University.

Starting Tuesday, the campus is open for the Washburn Winter Walk.

The lights will turn on every day at dusk through February 6. Campus remains open to the public, meaning it’s a free light display open to the public.

The university says visitors can enjoy the display after events on campus, or just on a night-time walk.

Washburn University campus is bright with lights during this holiday season.
