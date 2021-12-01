Advertisement

Texas woman sentenced in death of 2 Kansas carnival vendors

Kimberly Younger, from left, Michael Fowler and Rusty Frazier were charged in the deaths of ...
Kimberly Younger, from left, Michael Fowler and Rusty Frazier were charged in the deaths of Alfred "Sonny" Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for her role in the deaths of a Kansas couple who were killed on the orders of a carnival worker as part of a fictitious " carnival mafia” initiation.

Kimberley Stacey Younger, 55, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced Monday for capital murder in the deaths of Alfred Carpenter, 78, and his 79-year-old wife, Pauline, the Kansas Attorney General’s office announced.

Younger was one of four people convicted for their roles in the couple’s deaths in July 2018. Investigators said one of the suspects ordered others to kill the Carpenters as part of an initiation rite into a “carnival mafia,” which didn’t exist.

The Carpenters were killed after working at the Barton County Fair. Their bodies were found in a national forest near Van Buren, Arkansas.

Younger was also sentenced to just over 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and theft. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Rusty Frasier, 37, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced last year to life without parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first-degree murder.

Michael Fowler, 56, of Sarasota, Florida, was previously sentenced to life for first-degree murder and theft. Christine Tenney, 40, of La Marque, Texas, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for aggravated robbery and eight months for obstructing apprehension.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

Latest News

Morgan Family Arena coming to Kansas State in late 2023.
New Morgan Family Arena coming to Kansas State in late 2023
Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage...
K-State construction impacting Bramlage Coliseum parking
Schmidt: Kansas universities violating state’s new COVID law
RCPD advises Riley County residents to lock vehicles, remove valuables, firearms
RCPD advises Riley County residents to lock vehicles, remove valuables & firearms