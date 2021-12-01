Stormont Vail donates winter clothes to Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On this Giving Tuesday, a local hospital celebrated the efforts of its annual giving event.

Stormont Vail is doing their part in making sure every guest at the Topeka Rescue Mission is warm and thankful this holiday season.

”We can come together, express our gratitude to our team, and to our community, and gather up gifts for a worthy cause,” said Robert Kenagy, President, and CEO of Stormont Vail Health.

Throughout November, Stormont Vail has collected items to help guests at the Topeka Rescue Mission.

“We’ve gathered up a lot of coats, hand warmers, and gloves, things that can be used by those most in need during the winter,” said Kenagy.

On Giving Tuesday, those items were presented to the Rescue Mission at Stormont’s ‘warm and thankful’ event.

Since we’re approaching the colder months, Barry Feaker says this donation comes at the perfect time.

”This means we have a greater opportunity to be able to help people who are at some of the greatest need in their life, who are living outdoors, or at the shelter at this time with coats and gloves and different things that are in that huge box over there,” said Feaker.

The event came to a close with Stormont Vail flipping the switch for the first time this year on their Christmas light show.

Pressing the button was Stormont Vail’s first pediatric recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine, Luke Phillips.

Wee have all the various colored lights and we have them timed to music,” said Kenagy. “Its a lot of fun,it’ss a lot of energy for our team and for our patients, and it’s just our expression of our part in this holiday celebrating light in the world.”

The University of Kansas Health System Saint Francis is accepting gently used coats, hats, and gloves for youths in need.

They have collection sites throughout the Saint Francis Campus, they’ll give the items to the Scotty D. Memorial Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.