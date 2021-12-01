Stormont updates COVID vaccination policies in light of new state law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail in Topeka has updated its COVID-19 vaccination policies in light of a new state law.

Stormont announced the change in its daily newsletter. It said the hospital’s Incident Command Team approved the changes Tuesday.

The hospital is still requiring employees to receive COVID-19 immunizations, however the changes bring the policy in line with a new state law signed last week. Approved during a day-long legislative special session, it broadens the ability of workers to seek medical, religious, and moral exemptions to a COVID vaccine requirement.

“Stormont Vail continues with the vaccine requirement as a means to provide a safe environment for patients, visitors, and team members,” Stormont CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy wrote in the newsletter. “We highly encourage all individuals who are age five and older to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others, and to slow the spread of the virus.”

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus also requires COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees. Both hospitals have said temporary injunctions blocking a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers will not affect their own policies.

It also was reported Tuesday that Attorney General Derek Schmidt, R-Kansas, wrote a letter to the Kansas Board of Regents, notifying them some state universities were not complying with the new law, specifically calling out the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

A KU spokesperson has said the university has since updated its forms and processes. K-State has not yet responded.

