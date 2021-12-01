Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Parks+Rec bridges gap in new project

Construction company places a new bridge just north of 21st St. on the Deer Creek Trail.
Construction company places a new bridge just north of 21st St. on the Deer Creek Trail.(Eric Ives)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation is bridging the gap to connect its trail system.

Crews placed a new bridge just north of 21st Street on the Deer Creek Trail Wednesday morning. Another bridge will go in just south of there.

The Deer Creek Trail is also being extended from SE 10th to SE 25th.

Shawnee County Parks + Rec said the work is part of an effort to connect the county’s trail system from the Shunga Trail to the Deer Creek Trail and around the Lake Shawnee Trail.

Once the work is complete, only .66 miles of trail will be left to connect. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said they have already received a Transportation Alternatives grant to finish the project.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka

Latest News

Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Brewster Place officially unveiled its new Cultural Arts Center which includes an indoor...
Brewster Place cuts ribbon Wednesday morning on $25 million addition
65th COVID-19 related death recorded in Riley County
One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-car crash Wednesday morning just east...
One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in west Topeka