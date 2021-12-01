Shawnee Co. Parks+Rec bridges gap in new project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation is bridging the gap to connect its trail system.

Crews placed a new bridge just north of 21st Street on the Deer Creek Trail Wednesday morning. Another bridge will go in just south of there.

The Deer Creek Trail is also being extended from SE 10th to SE 25th.

Shawnee County Parks + Rec said the work is part of an effort to connect the county’s trail system from the Shunga Trail to the Deer Creek Trail and around the Lake Shawnee Trail.

Once the work is complete, only .66 miles of trail will be left to connect. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said they have already received a Transportation Alternatives grant to finish the project.

