Report: Topeka leads state in LGBTQ equality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study says Topeka leads the state when it comes to LGBTQ equality.

According to a release sent by the City of Topeka on Wednesday, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) gave Topeka a Municipal Equality Index score of 93 out of 100 in their 2021 report.

Only 9 cities in Kansas were queried for the report. Emporia scored 63/100, Hutchinson scored 61/100, Kansas City (KS) scored 68/100, Olathe scored 71/100, Manhattan scored 81/100, Lawrence scored 86/100, Overland Park scored 93/100, and Wichita scored 72/100.

“We are grateful the HRC has developed a metric for communities across the country to understand what excellence in inclusion looks like,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla. “When we first assessed ourselves years ago, our score was around 35. Today, our city is a beacon of inclusivity for the LGBTQIA community in Kansas, and I am proud of that.”

The Municipal Equality Index evaluated 506 cities on how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are for LGBTQ+ people.

Click here to read the full report.

