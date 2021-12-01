RCPD advises Riley County residents to lock vehicles, remove valuables & firearms

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen an increase in thefts from unlocked vehicles, causing RCPD to issue a reminder to remove valuables and lock vehicle doors.

How many of you leave stuff in your car on a regular basis? ✋



Bad idea, bad guys love when you do that. Especially if it's a gun.



Take your stuff inside, it's worth it. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) November 30, 2021

RCPD says numerous Riley County residents have reported items, including firearms, being stolen from the unlocked vehicles.

With holiday shopping starting up, residents are reminded to remove valuables, including laptops, shopping bags, and gift bags before locking vehicles.

The recent thefts from vehicles have occurred by people checking vehicle door handles and taking advantage of the opportunity of unlocked doors.

“If it’s unlocked, now I can go inside and it’s just a lot easier. They don’t want to get caught, so things like…light…bright light, that attracts people to look, bad guys don’t want to get caught doing it, this is easy access, again, crimes of opportunities.” Riley County Police Department, Patrol Officer Tyrone Townsend says.

Townsend says once stolen firearms are recovered there are numerous steps, which can take weeks and sometimes months, before the firearms are returned to the owners.

The data shown in the Community Crime Map can be changed to show multiple types of incidents reported, the map below includes only ‘Burglary from Vehicle’ calls between 10/31/2021 and 11/30/2021.

Riley County Police Department data - Burglary from Vehicle (WIBW)

