Police investigating incident outside South Topeka Walgreens

Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night,...
Topeka Police investigate after an incident in the Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were on the scene Wednesday evening at the Walgreens at SW 37th and Topeka Blvd.

A watch commander will only say they handled an “incident” in the parking lot, and that the situation is contained. They said there is no need for people to avoid the area.

The watch commander would not confirm any other information, and said they would issue a news release later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

