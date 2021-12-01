Advertisement

Police Arrest Man for Stabbing in Topeka

On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western Ave on reports of a stabbing that had occurred.(SNCO)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western Ave on reports of a stabbing that had occurred.

When officers arrived they found an adult male victim suffering from injuries, consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old, James Henry, was located in the area a short time later and was taken into custody without incident. The men involved knew one another, according to a media release from the Topeka Police Department.

Henry, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on aggravated battery charges.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

Latest News

She's in training for the USA Special Olympics competition next June.
Good Kid Brooke Sumner bakes, studies and can sure lift those weights
Stormont updates COVID vaccination policies in light of new state law
Stormont Vail donates winter clothes to Topeka Rescue Mission
Stormont Vail donates winter clothes to Topeka Rescue Mission
Stormont Vail donates warm clothes to Topeka Rescue Mission
Stormont Vail donates winter clothes to Topeka Rescue Mission