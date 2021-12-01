Police Arrest Man for Stabbing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western Ave on reports of a stabbing that had occurred.

When officers arrived they found an adult male victim suffering from injuries, consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old, James Henry, was located in the area a short time later and was taken into custody without incident. The men involved knew one another, according to a media release from the Topeka Police Department.

Henry, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on aggravated battery charges.

