Overland Park male nurse convicted of raping patient at Independence hospital

Chukwuemeka Emmanuel was convicted of raping a female patient as he worked as a nurse at an...
Chukwuemeka Emmanuel was convicted of raping a female patient as he worked as a nurse at an Independence hospital on Dec. 1, 2021.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WIBW) - A man from Overland Park has been convicted of raping a female patient as he worked as a nurse.

KCTV5 reports an Overland Park man was convicted of sexual crimes against a patient while he worked as a nurse at an Independence, Mo., hospital.

The Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s Office said Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel was convicted of first-degree rape or attempted rape after a bench trial on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Sentencing has been set for Jan. 27, 2022.

Court documents indicate a patient at Centerpoint Hospital told police she had been raped by a male nurse. Police later identified the suspect as Emmanuel.

At the time of the assault, documents show the patient had been given morphine and other narcotics for pain.

Police said the patient told them Emmanuel had been cleaning her when the crime happened. She told Emmanuel to stop and that he was hurting her several times.

Another nurse at the hospital told police she was in a relationship with Emmanuel. She said he had called her to tell her he was going to escape to Nigeria because he had been accused of rape.

At the time, she told police she thought he was in New York or Nigeria.

