One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Wednesday morning in west Topeka, police said.

The collision was reported around 9:15 a.m. just east of S.W. 21st and Fairlawn.

Police at the scene said a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt and a blue Jeep Sport were traveling east on S.W. 21st when the collision occurred.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet may have had a medical condition just before the collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

The driver of the Jeep was reported uninjured.

The Cobalt came to rest with both passenger side wheels over a curb in the right eastbound lane of S.W. 21st.

The Jeep came to rest facing east in the eastbound lane of S.W. 21st.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, police said.

Traffic on eastbound S.W. 21st was shut down for more than a half-hour at S.W. Fairlawn while crews responded to the scene.

