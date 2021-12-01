Advertisement

One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in west Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-car crash Wednesday morning just east...
One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-car crash Wednesday morning just east of S.W. 21st and Fairlawn in west Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Wednesday morning in west Topeka, police said.

The collision was reported around 9:15 a.m. just east of S.W. 21st and Fairlawn.

Police at the scene said a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt and a blue Jeep Sport were traveling east on S.W. 21st when the collision occurred.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet may have had a medical condition just before the collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

The driver of the Jeep was reported uninjured.

The Cobalt came to rest with both passenger side wheels over a curb in the right eastbound lane of S.W. 21st.

The Jeep came to rest facing east in the eastbound lane of S.W. 21st.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, police said.

Traffic on eastbound S.W. 21st was shut down for more than a half-hour at S.W. Fairlawn while crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka

Latest News

Fire crews responded to a house fire at 431 SE Rice Rd. Wednesday morning.
East Topeka house fire contained to kitchen
A maroon car sustained heavy damage in a crash Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of S.W....
Crews respond to crash on US-75 south of Topeka
Kenneth McClelland, 26, was booked Tuesday evening into the Jefferson County Jail in connection...
Man booked into Jefferson County Jail on child sex counts
Early-morning car fire in central Topeka under investigation