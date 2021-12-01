New Morgan Family Arena coming to Kansas State in late 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Athletics is recognizing Ward and Brenda Morgan of Manhattan, Kansas, for their lead philanthropic gift to support a new K-State volleyball arena.

They said the new Morgan Family Arena will break ground in early 2022. It is scheduled to open in time for the 2023 season.

The arena will include a seating capacity of approximately 3,100, two practice courts with retractable seating, two video boards, team meeting rooms, locker room, team theater and coaches’ offices.

“This new facility is going to be world class, we are excited that the team will now have a dedicated home and we are grateful for the opportunity to help,” said Ward and Brenda.

Head Coach Suzie Fritz said it’s a long time coming and as much as they loved Ahearn Field House, it is time to move forward.

“This facility will impact nearly all of our Olympic sport student-athletes and clearly elevate opportunities for our student-athletes and fans. We cannot thank enough our donors, fans, administration and development staff for their continued investment and support of K-State volleyball,” she said.

Athletics Director Gene Taylor said, “The Morgan’s have stepped up in a big way to make this volleyball arena project a reality, and the impact their gift will have on our student-athletes, coaches and fans is immeasurable. This new arena will help provide our program a national recruiting edge and create an exciting home court advantage for our student-athletes and fans to enjoy. We cannot thank Ward, Brenda and the entire Morgan family enough for their commitment to making K-State Volleyball one of the elite programs in the country.”

