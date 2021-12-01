Man booked into Jefferson County Jail on child sex counts

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old man is behind bars in Jefferson County following his arrest on child sex counts, authorities said.

The man, Kenneth McClelland, was arrested by officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

McClelland was booked at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday into the Jefferson County Jail in Oskaloosa, where he was being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to Jefferson County sheriff’s officials, McClelland was arrested in connection with several offenses, including: attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child-sex act with a child under the age of 14; attempted electronic solicitation when the offender believes the child to be under the age of 14; and violation of offender registration act.

