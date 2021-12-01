Advertisement

Kansas sees post-Thanksgiving rise in COVID cases

KDHE's dashboard shows an increase in monthly COVID cases from October 2021 to November 2021.
KDHE's dashboard shows an increase in monthly COVID cases from October 2021 to November 2021.(KDHE)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is seeing a jump in COVID-19 testing and cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Wednesday update showed 4,477 new COVID cases since Monday, and 133 new hospitalizations. Their dashboard did reflect a drop in testing over the four-day holiday weekend, when many sites were closed or shorter-staffed.

Still, the overall number of new cases for the month of November was up - 32,338 compared to 24,509 in October. KDHE says the test positivity rate for November was 9.8 percent.

Wednesday’s update also showed clusters down this week, 157 overall compared to 170 a week earlier. Of those, 49 are in schools, which is four fewer than last week.

The list of clusters considered exposure locations (five or more cases in the past 14 days) also is smaller this week. In Northeast Kansas, the exposure locations include Wabaunsee Junior High School sports; Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital in Topeka; Aldersgate - The Gardens in Topeka; and Anew Healthcare of Nortonville, in Jefferson Co.

