Kansas ranks among top half of states with best elder-abuse protections

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of states in the nation with the best protections against elder abuse.

With as much as 10% of Americans over the age of 60 suffering from elder abuse, and with seniors being especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections.

The personal finance website said Kansas ranked in the top half of states.

To determine which states fight the hardest to prevent elder abuse, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 16 key metrics. It said the data set ranges from “elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints” to “financial elder-abuse laws.”

The Sunflower State ranked as the 17th state with the best protections. The state ranked 19th for prevalence, 43rd for resources and 7th for protection.

However, the study also showed Kansas’s bordering states did not fare so well.

Oklahoma came in at 23rd with a rank of 36 for prevalence, 18 for resources and 10 for protection.

Colorado ranked 38th with a rank of 39 for prevalence, 13 for resources and 13 for protection.

Missouri came in at 39th with a rank of 22 for prevalence, 45 for resources and 45 for protection. The state also ranked as the state with the fourth-fewest eldercare organizations and services.

Lastly, Nebraska came in at 43rd with a rank of 39 for prevalence, 49 for resources and 41 for protection. The state also ranked as the state with the fifth-lowest total long-term care Ombudsman-Program Funding.

The states with the best protections for the elderly are as follows:

  1. Wisconsin
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Vermont
  4. Virginia
  5. West Virginia

The states with the worst protections for the elderly are as follows:

  1. Utah
  2. Montana
  3. South Carolina
  4. California
  5. New Jersey

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

