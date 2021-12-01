Kansas man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old northeast Kansas man has pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Marys, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. Several other charges were dropped. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 10. He is the third of eight Kansas residents charged in the Capitol riot to plead guilty.

A federal affidavit says Rebegila told the FBI that he entered the Capitol after others had crashed the barriers. Prosecutors say he also took videos of himself inside the Capitol.

