Kansas man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday, July 6. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn't specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old northeast Kansas man has pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Marys, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. Several other charges were dropped. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 10. He is the third of eight Kansas residents charged in the Capitol riot to plead guilty.

A federal affidavit says Rebegila told the FBI that he entered the Capitol after others had crashed the barriers. Prosecutors say he also took videos of himself inside the Capitol.  

