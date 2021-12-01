Advertisement

Kansas collects over $626 million in taxes for the month of November

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State collected over $626 million in tax collections over the month of November.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state collected $626.8 million in tax collections over the month of November. She said that is 3.1%, or $18.9 million more than estimated. She said the total is also 12.6%, or $70.1 million more than November 2020.

“While our state revenue numbers continue to be encouraging, maintaining fiscal responsibility is paramount moving forward,” Governor Kelly said. “That’s how we will sustain strategic investments in critical state services – and how we will ‘Axe the Food Sales Tax’ long-term, providing much-needed relief to Kansas families.”

Gov. Kelly said the revenue numbers follow the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s meeting to evaluate the estimates for the remainder of the fiscal year. She said the group is composed of state financial advisors, researchers and university economists.

The Kansas Governor also said individual income tax collections were 1.6%, or $4.6 million below the estimated amount, with $288.9 million collected. She said the lower number is due to remittance due dates. Even with that, she said the collections saw a 4.9%, or $13.5 million growth from last November.

Gov. Kelly said the corporate income tax collections were 64.1%, or $5.4 million above the estimated total, with $13.7 million collected. She said that is 165.5%, or $8.5 million more than collected in November 2020.

According to Gov. Kelly, sales and use tax collections were 13.85%, or $34.5 million more than what was collected in the same month of the previous year. She said these collections were 3.1%, or $8.5 million more than estimated with $285.4 million collected.

To break that down, Gov. Kelly said retail sales collections were 3%, or $6.6 million over the estimate and was $21.9 million more than what was collected in November 2020 with a total of $223.6 million collected last month.

Lastly, the Kansas Governor said compensating use tax collections were 3.2%, or $1.9 million over the estimate with $61.8 million collected for the month. She said that is a growth of 25.7%, or 12.6 million over the same month last year.

To view the complete tax receipts, click HERE.

