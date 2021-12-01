K-State construction impacting Bramlage Coliseum parking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new volleyball arena and indoor football practice facility at Kansas State has parking at Bramlage Coliseum altered.

When construction begins next week, Gate 1 will be closed and all traffic entering and exiting the West Lot off of College Avenue will be directed to enter at Gate 3, across from Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Construction of these projects will impact basketball parking for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Starting Wednesday for their game against UAlbany, fans who park on the east side Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be required to enter Gate 8 off Kimball Ave. They’ll be directed south around the construction sites to a reserved parking section for Ahearn Fund donors, ADA or VIP/General Admission.

Once that area is filled, available parking will be to the north of the construction zone.

The Morgan Family Arena for volleyball will be built on the former “Cat Town” site north of the Brandeberry Indoor Complex along Jack Hartman Drive.

