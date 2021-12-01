Jayhawks prepare for busy 2022 football season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will have a busy schedule in the 2022 season with the team’s bye coming in late October.

The University of Kansas Athletic Department says the Big 12 Conference announced its fall schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The schedule lines up the nine league games Coach Lance Liepold will lead the Kansas Football team into.

The Jayhawk’s 9-game schedule includes four home games - TCU, Iowa State, Oklahoma State - and five games on the road - West Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas State.

KU said the ‘Hawks will open the conference schedule on Sept. 10 at West Virginia, marking the earliest the team has played in a conference game since 2002 when the Jayhawks opened the season against Iowa State in Ames on Aug. 31.

KU played in Morgantown, W.V., in 2020 in front of a reduced-capacity crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They fell 38-17 in a game that included a kick return for a touchdown by Pooka Williams Jr.

On Oct. 1, the Jayhawks said the team will host its first Big 12 game of the 2022 season when Iowa State visits historic Lawrence. The last time the Cyclones visited the KU campus, safety Kenny Logan Jr., had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown and an interception in the same game.

A week after the Iowa State matchup, the ‘Hawks will host TCU and first-year coach Sonny Dykes in the second of two straight home games. This past season, both teams matched up for a thriller in Fort Worth with TCU squeezing out a 31-28 win on a last-minute field goal.

KU then heads back on the road for back-to-back games against Oklahoma on Oct. 15 and Baylor on Oct. 22. After the matchup with the Bears, the Jayhawks will have an open week after eight straight games to open the season. Oct. 29 will mark the latest date of the team’s bye of the season since 2006 when it stretched out to Nov. 11.

The Jayhawks will return home on Nov. 5 to host Oklahoma State before the team travels to Lubbock to face off with Texas Tech. The last time KU matched up there, Texas Tech barely outlasted KU 16-13 in a closely contested athletic performance.

The following week, the Department said KU will host Texas on Nov. 19 following a 57-56 win this past season, which gave Liepold the first Big 12 Conference win of his KU coaching career. The last time the Jayhawks topped Texas was in 2016 when the teams battled in Lawrence, winning 24-21 in overtime.

The ‘Hawks will close the schedule on Nov. 26 at Kansas State in Manhattan. It will be the first time the KU will finish its season with the Dillons Sunflower Showdown since 2018.

For tickets to next season’s games, click HERE or fill out this season ticket interest form.

To see the full schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.