GTP celebrated the completion of a 2-year project with a ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership along with the City of Topeka hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to signify the completion of the SW 10th St. Road Construction Project that started 2 years ago.

There is a couple of touch-ups for the crew to complete, such as, hooking up the street lights and working on the turf, the project is getting closer to the finish line.

City officials say the improvements you see along this stretch between Wanamaker and Fairlawn is just the beginning. The interim City Manager and project manager, Robert Bidwell, shared some more potential projects to start in the future.

“We are kind of continuing these 2 lanes to 3 lane modernization to other streets,” said Bidwell. “We have the same kind of improvements scheduled on a number of streets here in the coming future.”

The ceremony was held on the NE corner of 10th and Naismith.

