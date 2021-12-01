Advertisement

Gov. Kelly says Kansas is better prepared for omicron variant

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a news conference in Topeka. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas' most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The first case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in the U.S. and Kansas is keeping an eye on the situation.

Doctor Anthony Fauci said that the person is a traveler who returned from South Africa November 22nd where the variant was first identified.

The person was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Governor Laura Kelly said that just as the first COVID cases appeared on the coast and traveled toward Kansas, she expects to see the same with this variant.

The governor said she does not expect any more shut downs for the state.

“We did all of that at the beginning when we didn’t have any other tools but now we have PPE, now we have the vaccines, we know how to deal with this,” said Governor Kelly. “No, i don’t see that (state shutdown) but I will re-iterate time and time again, please get vaccinated.”

KDHE says with more than 64% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, Kansas is more prepared for omicron than previous variants.

The CDC this week updated guidance to recommend COVID booster shots for everyone over the age of 18.

