Four Jayhawks volleyball athletes earn All-Big 12 Honors

Kansas' Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansas Jayhawk volleyball players end the season on All-Big 12 Teams including one Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Caroline Bien was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and selected to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Fellow freshman Camryn Turner joined Bien on the All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

Super-senior Jenny Mosser and sophomore Caroline Crawford are All-Big 12 Second Team honorees.

This is the second year in a row that Mosser and Crawford have been named to the all-conference team. In the 2020-21 season, Crawford was named to both the All-Big 12 First Team and Rookie Team and Mosser was on the All-Big 12 First Team.

Bien finished her first regular season leading Kansas with 295 kills and is second-highest on the team with 342 points and 256 digs. The freshman outside hitter was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week twice this season, for the weeks of Sept. 13 and Sept. 21. She was also named the 2021 Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

“It was a difficult year in that, whether you’re first team or second team or whatever you are, anytime in a year when the conference had seven postseason teams, there are going to be a lot of competitive players,” head coach Ray Bechard said. “Any award you get this year, I think has gained you a lot of respect from the opposing coaches.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

