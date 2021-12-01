Advertisement

Families of crime victims grieve together at statehouse

Annual Remembrance Reception
Annual Remembrance Reception(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The families of violent crime victims were able to come together Wednesday afternoon at the Kansas Statehouse.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance, held the Annual Remembrance Reception.

Several surviving family members who lost their loved ones to violent crimes were invited to take part in the event.

Those taking part say it’s good to grieve, even if the pain doesn’t go away.

“Just be compassionate with people and don’t put a limit on their grief. It’s not over in two weeks or two months, it’s a long battle,” Joe Loney, who lost his partner, in 2019, said. “It’s forever.”

The survivors were able to hang ornaments honoring their loved ones on angel Christmas trees.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Police investigating incident outside South Topeka Walgreens
FILE
2021 marks most successful business year in Kansas history
Chukwuemeka Emmanuel was convicted of raping a female patient as he worked as a nurse at an...
Overland Park male nurse convicted of raping patient at Independence hospital
Kansas City Police investigate after a standoff in a Kansas home left one child and an adult...
1 young child, adult suspect dead after standoff in Kansas City home