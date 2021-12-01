Families of crime victims grieve together at statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The families of violent crime victims were able to come together Wednesday afternoon at the Kansas Statehouse.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance, held the Annual Remembrance Reception.

Several surviving family members who lost their loved ones to violent crimes were invited to take part in the event.

Those taking part say it’s good to grieve, even if the pain doesn’t go away.

“Just be compassionate with people and don’t put a limit on their grief. It’s not over in two weeks or two months, it’s a long battle,” Joe Loney, who lost his partner, in 2019, said. “It’s forever.”

The survivors were able to hang ornaments honoring their loved ones on angel Christmas trees.

