East Topeka house fire contained to kitchen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say nobody was injured in an early morning house fire in east Topeka.

Fire crews were called to 431 SE Rice Rd. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. after a smoke alarm alerted a resident inside.

Officials say the resident was sleeping at the time.

Fire officials on the scene tell 13 NEWS the fire originated in the kitchen, and was possibly due to grease hitting a pilot light on the stove.

No other details have been released.

