Advertisement

East Topeka house fire contained to kitchen

Fire crews responded to a house fire at 431 SE Rice Rd. Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to a house fire at 431 SE Rice Rd. Wednesday morning.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say nobody was injured in an early morning house fire in east Topeka.

Fire crews were called to 431 SE Rice Rd. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. after a smoke alarm alerted a resident inside.

Officials say the resident was sleeping at the time.

Fire officials on the scene tell 13 NEWS the fire originated in the kitchen, and was possibly due to grease hitting a pilot light on the stove.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka

Latest News

One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-car crash Wednesday morning just east...
One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in west Topeka
A maroon car sustained heavy damage in a crash Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of S.W....
Crews respond to crash on US-75 south of Topeka
Kenneth McClelland, 26, was booked Tuesday evening into the Jefferson County Jail in connection...
Man booked into Jefferson County Jail on child sex counts
Early-morning car fire in central Topeka under investigation