Crews extinguish car fire early Wednesday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning car fire in central Topeka is under investigation.

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department responded around 4:52 a.m. Wednesday to the blaze in the 1100 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just north of S.W. Munson and Clay.

First-arriving crews reported a Ford Fusion, which was parked facing south on the west side of the street, was fully involved in flames.

The fire was out in a matter of minutes and crews remained on the scene for at least a half-hour to make sure it didn’t flare up again.

A Topeka fire investigator arrived on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.