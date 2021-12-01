Advertisement

Crews extinguish car fire early Wednesday in central Topeka

A car fire early Wednesday in the 1100 bock of S.W. Clay in central Topeka is under investigation.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning car fire in central Topeka is under investigation.

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department responded around 4:52 a.m. Wednesday to the blaze in the 1100 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just north of S.W. Munson and Clay.

First-arriving crews reported a Ford Fusion, which was parked facing south on the west side of the street, was fully involved in flames.

The fire was out in a matter of minutes and crews remained on the scene for at least a half-hour to make sure it didn’t flare up again.

A Topeka fire investigator arrived on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

