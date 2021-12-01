Brewster Place cuts ribbon Wednesday morning on $25 million addition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place officially unveiled its new Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday morning during a ceremony at the facility, located at 911 S.W. 31st.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place as four Brewster Place residents held a ribbon near the edge of a full-sized indoor pool.

The event was held in conjunction with a Greater Topeka Partnership power breakfast at Brewster Place.

The Cultural Arts Center is part of a $25 million project at Brewster Place, a retirement community with around 350 residents and more than 300 employees.

In addition to the swimming pool, the project includes a new theater, which also has a pickleball court; a health center; a woodworking shop; a dining room; a parking garage; and new units in the Cottonwood Villas, an area that features independent living residences.

Officials said people 55 and older in the Topeka community can sign up for Brewster Connect, which allows them to use the pool, health center, dining facility and participate in trips sponsored by the retirement center.

Brewster Place officials said construction was completed on the facility around the end of 2020, but the ribbon-cutting was delayed until Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns.

