65th COVID-19 related death recorded in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 69-year-old unvaccinated male Riley County resident died on November 25th, after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 24th. Riley County will not release any further details about this patient.

57 new COVID-19 cases, along with 73 additional recoveries have been reported since the last report on Wednesday, November 24th. At the time of the release, there were 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Riley County.

Eight COVID-positive patients are being cared for at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan. Seven of those in the hospital are unvaccinated with 4 of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Thankfully, the percent positive in Riley County continues to be low and I encourage anyone with symptoms to get a COVID test. Testing is widely available, and results come in quickly. Anyone who wants to get tested should contact the Health Department, call their medical provider, or visit KDHE’s drive-through testing site at Manhattan Town Center.” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

Free drive through testing is available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Manhattan Town Center parking lot on the north side of Dillard’s, near Leavenworth Street. This testing site is provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and only offers the nasal PCR test.

For those with COVID-19 symptoms, rapid (antigen) testing is available at the Riley County Health Department, by calling 785-323-6400, to schedule an appointment.

