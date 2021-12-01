Advertisement

65th COVID-19 related death recorded in Riley County

(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 69-year-old unvaccinated male Riley County resident died on November 25th, after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 24th. Riley County will not release any further details about this patient.

57 new COVID-19 cases, along with 73 additional recoveries have been reported since the last report on Wednesday, November 24th. At the time of the release, there were 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Riley County.

Eight COVID-positive patients are being cared for at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan. Seven of those in the hospital are unvaccinated with 4 of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Thankfully, the percent positive in Riley County continues to be low and I encourage anyone with symptoms to get a COVID test. Testing is widely available, and results come in quickly. Anyone who wants to get tested should contact the Health Department, call their medical provider, or visit KDHE’s drive-through testing site at Manhattan Town Center.” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

Free drive through testing is available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Manhattan Town Center parking lot on the north side of Dillard’s, near Leavenworth Street. This testing site is provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and only offers the nasal PCR test.

For those with COVID-19 symptoms, rapid (antigen) testing is available at the Riley County Health Department, by calling 785-323-6400, to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka

Latest News

Brewster Place officially unveiled its new Cultural Arts Center which includes an indoor...
Brewster Place cuts ribbon Wednesday morning on $25 million addition
Construction company places a new bridge just north of 21st St. on the Deer Creek Trail.
Shawnee Co. Parks+Rec bridges gap in new project
One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-car crash Wednesday morning just east...
One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in west Topeka
Fire crews responded to a house fire at 431 SE Rice Rd. Wednesday morning.
East Topeka house fire contained to kitchen