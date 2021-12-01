2021 marks most successful business year in Kansas history

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - With over $3.5 billion invested in the Sunflower State by businesses, 2021 marks the most successful business year in Kansas history.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the Sunflower State topped $3.5 billion business dollars invested in the state in 2021. The announcement was made at Integra Technologies Inc., a manufacturing service provider in Wichita.

Gov. Kelly said the newly announced $3.5 billion is over $1 billion more than the previous record-breaking $2.5 billion secured in 2020. She said that makes 2021 the most successful economic development hear in state history.

“This announcement is more proof that, despite the challenges over the last two years, business is booming in Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “It’s not rocket science, businesses want to be in communities that are growing and attracting families. We will continue building on this success by staying laser-focused on the issues that Kansans elected us to take care of - like fully funding our public schools, strengthening our roads, bridges, and high-speed internet, and protecting access to health care.”

In 2021, the Kansas Governor said her administration successfully closed 312 economic development projects which represent over $3.69 billion in investments made by the private sector. She said over 12,000 jobs were also created or retained during the calendar year.

Since Gov. Kelly took office in January 2019, she said over $7.5 billion new business dollars have been invested in the state, with nearly 40,000 jobs created or retained.

Gov. Kelly said Wednesday’s announcement comes after various economic development wins and accolades in 2021 for the administration. The list includes the Gold Shovel Award, a Top Business Climate designation in the West North Central Region, being designated as the best state for doing business, being named the 10th best state for projects per capita and being designated as one of three top states reporting higher employment in rural communities.

“The dynamics of disruption in our economy are very real,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Yet from the beginning, Governor Kelly’s economic development team has worked day and night to create opportunities for Kansans in these unprecedented times. We are proud of these historic investment and job numbers, but nowhere close to satisfied.”

Gov. Kelly said project successes since she took office in 2019 have included a variety of industries and sectors: Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace, Food Manufacturing/Agriculture, Logistics/Distribution/Transportation, Professional and Technical Services and more.

