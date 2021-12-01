Advertisement

1 young child, adult suspect dead after standoff in Kansas City home

One other child, young woman shot in same incident
Kansas City Police investigate after a standoff in a Kansas home left one child and an adult...
Kansas City Police investigate after a standoff in a Kansas home left one child and an adult suspect dead and another child and young woman with gunshot wounds on Dec. 1, 2021.(KCTV5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young child and an adult suspect are dead after a standoff in a Kansas City, Kan., home on Wednesday morning, which left one other young child and a woman in her 20s with gunshot wounds.

KCTV5 reports the suspect who barricaded himself inside a Kansas City, Kan., home on Wednesday morning shot two young children and a woman before he turned the gun on himself.

Police said the two children who were shot were 3- and 7-years-old, one of which died from their injuries.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at Welborn Park just before 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Upon arrival, they said they found a woman in her 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a newer gold SUV and barricaded himself inside a home at 55th Dr. and Everett Ave.

As officers approached the residence, they said they heard three gunshots from inside the home.

Police set up a perimeter and entered the home after a short time. Once inside, officers said they found the suspect dead and the two children shot.

Investigators said they do not know the relationship between the suspect, the children and the woman.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka

Latest News

FILE
2021 marks most successful business year in Kansas history
Annual Remembrance Reception
Families of crime victims grieve together at statehouse
Chukwuemeka Emmanuel was convicted of raping a female patient as he worked as a nurse at an...
Overland Park male nurse convicted of raping patient at Independence hospital
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
Kansas man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol