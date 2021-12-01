1 young child, adult suspect dead after standoff in Kansas City home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young child and an adult suspect are dead after a standoff in a Kansas City, Kan., home on Wednesday morning, which left one other young child and a woman in her 20s with gunshot wounds.

KCTV5 reports the suspect who barricaded himself inside a Kansas City, Kan., home on Wednesday morning shot two young children and a woman before he turned the gun on himself.

Police said the two children who were shot were 3- and 7-years-old, one of which died from their injuries.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at Welborn Park just before 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Upon arrival, they said they found a woman in her 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a newer gold SUV and barricaded himself inside a home at 55th Dr. and Everett Ave.

As officers approached the residence, they said they heard three gunshots from inside the home.

Police set up a perimeter and entered the home after a short time. Once inside, officers said they found the suspect dead and the two children shot.

Investigators said they do not know the relationship between the suspect, the children and the woman.

This is a developing story.

