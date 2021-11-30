Tuesday forecast: Today will be the coolest day of the week but still above average for this time of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front this morning will bring an area of clouds to the area today and keep temperatures cooler than yesterday but still about 10° above average for this time of year.

It’s a quick cool down because highs warm back up into the 60s and 70s the rest of the work week. In fact we’re talking near record highs and likely breaking a record high on Thursday with a slightly warmer day than yesterday for some areas.

If you’re wondering about precipitation, models are still trending fairly dry for the next 8 days and even looking beyond the 8 day the dry weather pattern looks to continue possibly through the middle part of December. IF any precipitation does fall through mid-December it likely won’t amount to much.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. Sprinkles can’t be completely ruled out. WInds NE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph. (Record high in Topeka: 70°)

Highs get even warmer for Thursday with low-mid 70s likely. As of now the wind should remain around 15 mph or less but if wind is stronger there will be an elevated fire danger risk to keep an eye on. (Record High in Topeka: 70°)

With a slight cool down Friday, more in the mid-upper 60s, it’ll still remain mild before a cooler airmass settles in for the weekend. Highs will be closer to where we should be for early December and more in the low-mid 50s. Winds will be a little stronger this weekend compared to the work week but still not bad with gusts near 20 perhaps up to 25 mph.

Models differ on temperatures early next week so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes as models begin to agree on one another.

Taking Action:

Sprinkles can’t be ruled out today but measurable rainfall is unlikely.

Thursday may lead to an elevated fire danger risk as it will be the warmest day of the week.



