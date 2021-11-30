Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash late Tuesday morning just west of Topeka.

The collision was reported at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 29th and Auburn Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a topper was traveling east on S.W. 29th when it collided with a silver Mazda 6 car that was northbound on S.W. Auburn Road.

After the impact, the truck rolled onto its driver’s side and collided with a stationary silver Toyota Camry that was stopped facing west on S.W. 29th at a stop sign immediately east of S.W. Auburn Road.

None of the occupants in the vehicles required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said two people were in the Mazda and one person each in the Mazda and Toyota.

S.W. 29th is controlled by stop signs in both east and west directions while S.W. Auburn Road is a through-street at that location.

